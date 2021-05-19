Mangala launches war to defend Tik Tok in YouTube video

Former Minister and former Parliamentarian Mangala Samaraweera has taken on the role of a warrior who defends Tik Tok in a new YouTube video launched today.

Samaraweera appears as the character ‘Maharaja Mangala’ who launches war to defend the social media platform, Tik Tok.

In the video the rulers are seen imposing a ban on Tik Tok.

However, Mangala Samaraweera’s character demands that the public be given access to Tik Tok again.

This results in a battle being launched between the rulers and Maharaja Mangala.

The video titled ‘Light Upali’ was released by Wasthi Productions. (Colombo Gazette)