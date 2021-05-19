Last batch of detained migrant workers in Saudi Arabia return to Sri Lankan

The last batch of 103 Sri Lankan migrant workers kept in detention centres in Riyadh and Jeddah returned to Sri Lanka today.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh and the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Jeddah said that the repatriation of Sri Lankan migrant workers kept at the detention centres in Riyadh and Jeddah has now been completed.

This is the last leg of the repatriation process initiated by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in April 2021.

With this latest cluster, a total of 180 individuals, 49 females and 131 males have been brought back to Sri Lanka.

Since July 2020, 334 Sri Lankan deportees have returned to Sri Lanka from Saudi Arabia.

This repatriation process of deportation camp inmates is a result of an ongoing collaboration between the Saudi authorities and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah. (Colombo Gazette)