FBI confirms Naufer Maulavi as Easter attacks mastermind

Naufer Maulavi has been confirmed as the mastermind behind the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America (US).

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara informed Parliament today that investigations by both the FBI and the Sri Lanka Police have confirmed this fact.

He said investigations have revealed that Naufer Maulavi had introduced the ideologies of the Islamic State (ISIS) to Sri Lanka and had involved the ringleader of the Easter attacks Zahran Hashim in 2016.

Naufer Maulavi has also been found to have conducted courses on ISIS’ ideologies in Sri Lanka, with such contents being recovered from his laptops and various books seized from his possession.

Minister Weerasekara said Naufer Maulavi was also found to have established ISIS training camps in Nuwara Eliya and Hambantota.

The Minister further revealed that investigations have also uncovered the involvement of foreign nationals in connection to the attacks.

An Australian national with Sri Lankan -origin has been arrested in Qatar over links to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, while the Sri Lankan Intelligence Service has found his links to ISIS and Al Qaeda, he said.

Minister Sarath Weerasekara further said four Maldivians have also been identified to have been involved in the attacks, by funding the student union of the Sri Lanka Jamaat-e-Islami organization.

The Minister said further investigations and court cases filed with regard to the attacks are continuing.

Minister Weetasekara made the statement in response to a question raised by the Opposition on the 2019 Easter attacks.

In April 2921, Minister Sarath Weerasekara announced that Naufer Maulavi has been identified as the mastermind of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

He further said that Jamaat-e-Islami member Ajjur Akbar has been identified as another mastermind of the attacks, along with Naufer Maulavi who is currently detained. (Colombo Gazette)