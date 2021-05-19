EU and Sri Lanka discuss GSP Plus and other issues

The European Union (EU) and Sri Lanka have had talks on several issues, including on the GSP Plus process.



Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) based in Colombo called on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Foreign Ministry, and discussed issues of mutual interest, including EU-Sri Lanka cooperation, and the GSP Plus process, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the multifaceted cooperation existing between Sri Lanka and the EU.

Follow up action on the EU – Sri Lanka Joint Commission Meeting held on 25 January 2021 was also discussed.

Among other issues discussed was the EU’s contribution towards the COVAX facility supporting global efforts to secure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines by countries, including Sri Lanka, in the context of the national action plan to inoculate its adult population against the virus.

The Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to Sri Lanka Denis Chaibi, the Ambassador of France Eric Lavertu, the Ambassador of Italy Rita Mannella, the Ambassador of the Netherlands Tanja Gonggrip, the Ambassador of Germany Holger Seubert, and the Chargé d’Affaires of Romania Victor Chiujdea participated in the meeting. The State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry were also present. (Colombo Gazette)