China to donate another 500,000 doses of vaccines to Sri Lanka

China has announced it will donate another 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo tweeted that the vaccine doses will be dispatched within the next month.

It further said the donation is being made to support the Sri Lankan people currently fighting the third wave of the coronavirus.

The Embassy added that the new consignment will increase the total number of Sinopharm vaccines dispatched to Sri Lanka to 1.1 million doses.

Sri Lanka initially received 600,000 doses of the Chinese manufactured Sinopharm vaccine. The vaccines were used to inoculate Chinese nationals living in Sri Lanka.

The Government later commenced administering the vaccine to the citizens of Sri Lanka.

Nearly 457,840 people have received the Sinopharm vaccine as the first dose in Sri Lanka, while 2,435 people among them have received the second jab to date. (Colombo Gazette)