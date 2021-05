All passenger arrivals into Sri Lanka have been suspended from the 21st -31st May.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) announced that passenger arrivals will be suspended from midnight on 21 May to midnight on 31 May.

The CAASL said, however, passengers who wish to leave the country will be permitted to do so during this period.

The Authority further said the ban will be enforced due to the current coronavirus situation in the country. (Colombo Gazette)