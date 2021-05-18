Tales of Ceylon wins top recognition at International NYX Marcom Awards

Tales of Ceylon (www.talesofceylon.com), a unique and robust destination marketing platform designed, developed and managed by Antyra Solutions, (www.antyrasolutions.com) has been named Grand Winner in the Website – Travel category at the recently concluded NYX Marcom Awards 2021. Tales of Ceylon is the only South Asian entry to be recognized as a Grand Winner this year, making it a significant achievement for Sri Lanka.

The NYX Marcom Awards program is organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA). The IAA has seen entries from 102 countries over 11 awards programs that recognize and reward creative and communications professionals. The NYX Marcom Awards celebrate the best marketing communications ideas, which are executed competently and efficiently to deliver creative and effective campaigns. After an intense judging period, Tales of Ceylon was selected a Grand Winner, along with 52 others in numerous categories. Campaigns developed for global brands such as Amazon Prime Video, Getty Images, Google & HMCT Art Centre, Spotify and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia were recognized at the Awards.

“It is great to see the increased numbers of participants from Asia Pacific Region during these trying times,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of the International Awards Associate. Countries like China, India, Singapore, Sri Lanka are among the winners of NYX Marcom Awards this year. “In order to receive a NYX Grand Award, Tales of Ceylon – Destination Marketing Platform’s submission was considered by the judges as among the most outstanding in the competition and deemed to display excellence in quality, creativity, and cultural engagement,” Ong continued.

Speaking about the award, Niranka T. Perera, Founder and CEO of Antyra Solutions said, “We are delighted and honoured to have won the NYX Marcom Grand Winner Award for Tales of Ceylon, a platform that our team conceptualized, designed and built in-house. International recognitions such as this are a validation of our creativity, innovative thinking and commitment to deliver solutions that perform. As a Sri Lankan company, we are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with winning entries from renowned global brands.”

Tales of Ceylon is the ultimate travel guide to Sri Lanka, giving users the opportunity to learn about the unique history of a destination, so that the travel experience becomes richer and more meaningful. The visibility and corresponding website traffic seamlessly connect with end-to-end travel planning information on key destinations, top attractions, flights, hotels and experiences with the intent of converting causal interest into booking intent. The platform also offers native advertising packages for curated brands to feature their content and connect directly with users of the website.

“When we first developed the concept for Tales of Ceylon, we asked ourselves how we could make Sri Lanka stand out among the plethora of tourism marketing campaigns from around the world,” said Naveen Marasinghe, COO of Antyra Solutions. “We knew we had to find a way to target potential travellers at the inspiration stage of travel, to make them ‘feel’ for the destination and actively have a conversation about Sri Lanka for their next holiday. So, we chose to focus on our island’s history and culture, utilizing a multitude of media, such as animated videos, imaginative illustrations and engaging content worthy of consuming and sharing. I believe the platform is more important than ever today as we need to keep travellers inspired and excited to visit Sri Lanka once global travel returns to normal,” he added.

About Antyra Solutions

With offices in Colombo and Singapore, Antyra offers services via three business verticals. Antyra Labs is the organization’s technology arm, building web platforms, AR/VR solutions and software products. Antyra Digital provides performance-based digital marketing services including SEO, PPC, Social Media Marketing, Analytics and more. Antyra Studios is the design arm of the company, working on end-to-end branding and creative solutions. Over the past six years, the company has become specialists in the fields of travel and hospitality, e-commerce, finance and insurance, fashion and education.