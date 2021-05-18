Suspect arrested for commemorating the LTTE

An individual has been arrested for commemorating the leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Kalkudah, Batticaloa.

Today marks the 12th anniversary of the end of Sri Lanka’s 30-year-long civil war.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said people have been prohibited from commemorating any members of the LTTE terrorist organization.

The Kalkudah Police arrested a 38-year-old man for organizing an event to commemorate the death of LTTE Leader Velupillai Prabhakaran

DIG Ajith Rohana said the man was arrested by the Kalkudah Police at 11.30 am today, based on a tip-off. He has been arrested for organizing and leading the banned ceremony.

The Police Spokesman said the suspect will be further interrogated by the Kalkudah Police, while action will be filed against him under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). (Colombo Gazette)