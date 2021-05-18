President promotes several Army officers

Several Army officers from different ranks have been promoted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to coincide with the 12th National War Heroes Commemoration Day, observed today (18).

The Sri Lanka Army said 452 Army officers of the Regular and Volunteer Force and  a record 4289 officers of other ranks were promoted in view of Victory Day, which marks the end of Sri Lanka’s civil war.

The officers have been promoted on the advice of the Ministry of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva.

Accordingly, 12 Brigadiers have been promoted to the rank of Major General, 37 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 39 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 40 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 62 Captains to the rank of Major, 61 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain and 201 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant of the Regular Force and Volunteer Force.

The is considered as one of the biggest promotions given in recent times, the Army media unit said.

In the category of other ranks, a total of 83 Warrant Officers-11 to the rank of Warrant Officer-1, 330 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-11, 493 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 1095 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 1168 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 1120 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal have also been promoted.

The Sri Lanka Army said the promotions are effective from today, the 18th of May 2021.

The list of promoted officers:

Brigadier to Major General 

Brigadier G D Sooriyabandara USP 

Brigadier S P A I M B Samarakoon Hdmc Lsc 

Brigadier D P U Gunasekera RWP USP IG 

Brigadier K R K K T Bandara RSP USP 

Brigadier U D Wijesekera RWP RSP USP rcds psc 

Brigadier W H K S Peiris RWP RSP USP ndu 

Brigadier L D S S Liyanage RSP USP psc Hdmc 

Brigadier M K Jayawardena RSP USP ndu 

Brigadier M G T D Rathnasekara USP 

Brigadier K H K Kottawattha RWP RSP USP 

Brigadier W R M M Rathnayake RWP RSP USP ndu 

Brigadier W B W M R S P Aluvihare RWP RSP 

 

Colonel to Brigadier

Colonel T C L Ganepola RWP RSP psc 

Colonel B L R Bamunusinghe 

Colonel E M M Fernando AATO Lsc 

Colonel A M K G P S K Abeysinghe 

Colonel S N Kithulgoda USP 

Colonel M G W Wimalasena RSP 

Colonel T S Balasuriya 

Colonel W T Karunaratne RSP USP 

Colonel A A J S A S Perera RSP USP 

Colonel P C L Gunawardhane RWP RSP psc 

Colonel E N Kurukulasuriya RWP RSP psc 

Colonel J K R Jayakody RWP USP 

Colonel R P Munipura RWP RSP 

Colonel S P K Kurugama USP 

Colonel A C J Wasage 

Colonel H C L Galappathti RSP USP 

Colonel B G S Fernando USP psc 

Colonel D U N Serasinghe RWP RSP 

Colonel M A D J D Gunatilaka RSP USP 

Colonel U S N K Perera RSP USP 

Colonel G G A Gunasekara USP 

Colonel K T P de Silva RSP psc 

Colonel M P N A Muthumala USP psc 

Colonel D P J C Jayawardene USP 

Colonel K D M L Samaradiwakara RWP RSP psc 

Colonel B P G K Baìasooriya RSP psc 

Colonel K H N P Hannadige RWP RSP psc 

Colonel M M Salwatura RWP RSP USP 

Colonel K J N M P K Nawarathna RWP RSP 

Colonel P N J S Fernando USP 

Colonel S B W M N Samaradiwakara RSP USP 

Colonel D M K Chakrawarthi RSP 

Colonel D C C D R Waidyasekara RSP 

Colonel K A D S K Dharmasena RWP 

Colonel S I P Vidanagamage RSP lG 

Colonel V M N Hettiarachchi RWP RSP 

Colonel N D P Jayatilaka

(Colombo Gazette)

