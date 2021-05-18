President promotes several Army officers

Several Army officers from different ranks have been promoted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to coincide with the 12th National War Heroes Commemoration Day, observed today (18).
The Sri Lanka Army said 452 Army officers of the Regular and Volunteer Force and a record 4289 officers of other ranks were promoted in view of Victory Day, which marks the end of Sri Lanka’s civil war.
The officers have been promoted on the advice of the Ministry of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva.
Accordingly, 12 Brigadiers have been promoted to the rank of Major General, 37 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 39 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 40 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 62 Captains to the rank of Major, 61 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain and 201 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant of the Regular Force and Volunteer Force.
The is considered as one of the biggest promotions given in recent times, the Army media unit said.
In the category of other ranks, a total of 83 Warrant Officers-11 to the rank of Warrant Officer-1, 330 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-11, 493 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 1095 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 1168 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 1120 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal have also been promoted.
The Sri Lanka Army said the promotions are effective from today, the 18th of May 2021.
The list of promoted officers:
Brigadier to Major General
Brigadier G D Sooriyabandara USP
Brigadier S P A I M B Samarakoon Hdmc Lsc
Brigadier D P U Gunasekera RWP USP IG
Brigadier K R K K T Bandara RSP USP
Brigadier U D Wijesekera RWP RSP USP rcds psc
Brigadier W H K S Peiris RWP RSP USP ndu
Brigadier L D S S Liyanage RSP USP psc Hdmc
Brigadier M K Jayawardena RSP USP ndu
Brigadier M G T D Rathnasekara USP
Brigadier K H K Kottawattha RWP RSP USP
Brigadier W R M M Rathnayake RWP RSP USP ndu
Brigadier W B W M R S P Aluvihare RWP RSP
Colonel to Brigadier
Colonel T C L Ganepola RWP RSP psc
Colonel B L R Bamunusinghe
Colonel E M M Fernando AATO Lsc
Colonel A M K G P S K Abeysinghe
Colonel S N Kithulgoda USP
Colonel M G W Wimalasena RSP
Colonel T S Balasuriya
Colonel W T Karunaratne RSP USP
Colonel A A J S A S Perera RSP USP
Colonel P C L Gunawardhane RWP RSP psc
Colonel E N Kurukulasuriya RWP RSP psc
Colonel J K R Jayakody RWP USP
Colonel R P Munipura RWP RSP
Colonel S P K Kurugama USP
Colonel A C J Wasage
Colonel H C L Galappathti RSP USP
Colonel B G S Fernando USP psc
Colonel D U N Serasinghe RWP RSP
Colonel M A D J D Gunatilaka RSP USP
Colonel U S N K Perera RSP USP
Colonel G G A Gunasekara USP
Colonel K T P de Silva RSP psc
Colonel M P N A Muthumala USP psc
Colonel D P J C Jayawardene USP
Colonel K D M L Samaradiwakara RWP RSP psc
Colonel B P G K Baìasooriya RSP psc
Colonel K H N P Hannadige RWP RSP psc
Colonel M M Salwatura RWP RSP USP
Colonel K J N M P K Nawarathna RWP RSP
Colonel P N J S Fernando USP
Colonel S B W M N Samaradiwakara RSP USP
Colonel D M K Chakrawarthi RSP
Colonel D C C D R Waidyasekara RSP
Colonel K A D S K Dharmasena RWP
Colonel S I P Vidanagamage RSP lG
Colonel V M N Hettiarachchi RWP RSP
Colonel N D P Jayatilaka
(Colombo Gazette)