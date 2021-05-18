Mathivanan, Bandula and Nishantha withdraw from polls

Former Sri Lanka cricket captain Bandula Warnapura, K. Mathivanan and Nishantha Ranatunga have resigned from contesting at the Sri Lanka Cricket Board elections.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board elections will be held on 20th May.

Mathivanan was to contest for the post of President, Bandula Warnapura for Vice President and Nishantha Ranatunga for the post of Secretary.

However, they informed the Sri Lanka Cricket election committee today that they had decided to withdraw from the polls. (Await more details)