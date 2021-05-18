Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill to be presented with amendments

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill is to be presented to Parliament with amendments.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Urban Development and Housing today decided to present the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill to Parliament with amendments.

The committee met today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister said that it was appropriate to act in accordance with the determination of the Supreme Court regarding the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

In addition, the Committee also decided to present the Sri Lanka Land Development (Amendment) Bill with amendments.

State Ministers Lohan Ratwatte, Indika Anuruddha, MPs Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, Jayantha Ketagoda, Sampath Athukorala, Milan Jayatilake, Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, Premanath C. Dolawatta and (Mrs) Kokila Gunawardhana and Government officials were also present at the meeting.

The Supreme Court had determined that some clauses in the Port City Economic Commission Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament today the determination of the Supreme Court (SC) after the Bill was challenged in court by several political parties and others.

In its determination, the Supreme Court found that some clauses in the Port City Economic Commission Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution and can be made valid if amended or passed through a referendum and special majority. (Colombo Gazette)