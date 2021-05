Mullaitivu, Pudukuduirippu and Mulliyawalai in the Mullaitivu District have been isolated.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the isolation status in these areas will take effect from 11pm tonight (Monday).

Residents will not be permitted to travel outside the respective areas.

The Government said that the isolation status has been enforced in these areas to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)