Isolation status enforced in more areas and lifted in some

The isolation status has been enforced in more areas from today (Monday) and has been lifted in some locations.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the 70 Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in 10 districts have been isolated from today.

He also said that the isolation status on 37 Grama Niladhari divisions in seven districts has been lifted.

Accordingly, Lake Road heading through Manchona (150C GN), Weaving Mill Road (150C GN), Velapodi Road (150C GN), Kannakiamman Kovil road heading Seashore (150C GN), Lake Road heading to Vithanay (150B GN) and Appuhamy Road heading up to Seashore (150B GN) in the Kirankulam Police area in the Batticaloa District have been isolated from today.

Kinniya, Periya Kinniya, Kuttikarachchi, Ahuthar Town, Periyathumunei, Malinturei, Rahumaniya Town, Sinna Kinniya, Mancholei, Katteiyaru, Kurinchakerny and Munachchenei in the Kinniya Police Area in the Trincomalee District have also been isolated from today.

Hamangalla, Narangoda North, Narangoda South, Batapothalla, Malgamuwa, Dodampotta, Narangamuwa, Wattegedara, Katugampola, Kaudumunna, Hamanagoda, Weththawa, Mummana, Maharagama, Pahala Meddepola, Ihala Maddepola, Koduruwawala, Mahingamuwa, Siyabalawalana, Bopitiya, Ihala Labbala, Pahala Labbala, Maththegama and Wellawa in the Giriulla Police area in the Kurunegala District and Biyagama North in the Biyagama Police area in the Gampaha District have also been isolated.

Nugawela West, Uduhaupe, Nugawela East, Endana and Madalagama in the Kahawaththa Police area and Panapitiya South, Panapitiya North, Gabbela and Miyanawita West in the Rakwana Police area in the Ratnapura District, Batuwanhena and Walambagala in the Elpitiya Police area in the Galle District, the Kehelulla GN Kadupahara Village in the Padiyathalawa Police area in the Ampara District, Raigamwatta GN Raigamwaththa Bottom area, Maha Ingiriya GN Raigampura and Maha Ingiriya GN Raigam Cantonment in the Ingiriya Police area and the Kithulgoda South GN Wedikanda Village in the Agalawatta Police area in the Kalutara District, Walpola and the Yatawatta GN Alawaththa Village in the Yatawatta Police area in the Matale District have also been isolated from today.

Venchar, Ingustre and Tilary in the Norwood Police area, Curcusworld, Bogawana, Loinon, Kotiyagala and Bagawanthalawa in the Bagawanthalawa Police area and Nfield in the Hatton Police area in the Nuwara-Eliya District have also been isolated from today.

Meanwhile, the isolation status enforced on a number of areas in the Trincomalee, Kalutara, Batticaloa, Nuwara-Eliya, Gampaha, Polonnaruwa, Kurunegala and Gampaha districts has been lifted from today. (Colombo Gazette)