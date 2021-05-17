Covid patients to be admitted to closest treatment facility

Coronavirus patients will be admitted to the closest treatment facility to their homes from today, the Health Ministry said.

The decision was taken at a meeting held today chaired by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

It was decided at the meeting to admit coronavirus patients to either a hospital or treatment facility closest to their homes.

The decision was taken after considering the trauma some families go through when individuals from their homes are taken to a hospital or treatment facility located at a fair distance. (Colombo Gazette)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here