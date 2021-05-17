Court orders authorities not to move Wele Suda

The Court of Appeal has ordered prison officials to refrain from moving notorious drug kingpin Samantha Kumara Vithanage alias ‘Wele Suda’ from the Boossa prison.

The Boossa Prison Superintendent was instructed today not to move ‘Wele Suda’ from the prison premises until the 24th of May.

The order was issued, after the court had taken up for consideration a petition filed by Wele Suda’s mother, raising concerns over his security.

The notorious drug lord had operated his drug activities in Sri Lanka while hiding overseas. He was arrested in Pakistan and deported to Sri Lanka.

In October 2015, the Colombo High Court awarded the death sentence to ‘Wele Sudha’ for the possession of 7.05 grams of heroin.

Wele Suda’s mother has raised concerns over his safety after two underworld figures were killed recently, while in Police custody.

Notorious criminal Kosgoda Tharaka was shot dead while in Police custody during an incident in Meerigama on the 13th of May.

Meanwhile, underworld figure ‘Urujuwa’ was killed in the Wandurammulla area in Kaduwela, the previous night (12). (Colombo Gazette)