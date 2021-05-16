Unofficial curfew to be lifted at 4am tomorrow

The unofficial curfew will be lifted at 4am tomorrow (Monday) and the identification card (ID) system will be enforced during the day.

Police Spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the travel ban enforced for three days since Friday will be lifted at 4am tomorrow.

However, only those reporting to work or with the authorised ID numbers of the day will be allowed to travel.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that only one person per household can leave for non-essential work adhering to the NIC system.

Accordingly, on odd dates of the calendar one person from the same family with the National ID number ending with 1,3,5,7,9 can leave their homes while those with the numbers 0,2,4,6,8 can leave their homes on even dates.

A driving licence or passport can be produced only if the individual does not have a National ID and the National ID number on the passport or driving licence will be considered.

DIG Ajith Rohana also said that an overnight travel ban will be enforced from 11pm to 4am daily, until 31st May.

The Police Spokesman said that legal action will be taken on anyone violating the travel restrictions. (Colombo Gazette)