Tourists can travel in Sri Lanka under bio-bubble

Tourists currently in Sri Lanka can travel around under a bio-bubble by strictly adhering to the health guidelines.

The Tourism Ministry said that the Ministry of Health and the Police have been informed in this regard.

As a result, tourists in Sri Lanka can travel even between provinces under a bio-bubble.

The Tourism Ministry said that travel agencies and individuals have been advised to ensure health guidelines are strictly followed by the tourists.

A number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka since January after the country was reopened for visitors following the second wave of the coronavirus.

However, the third wave resulted in some foreigners being stranded in Sri Lanka and unable to return to their respective countries.

The Tourism Ministry said that they have received information of tourists facing issues as a result of the travel restrictions enforced locally.

Following discussions with the respective authorities, the Tourism Ministry said that steps have been taken to ensure tourists have the freedom to travel under a bio-bubble. (Colombo Gazette)