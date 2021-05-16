Sixty-three arrivals from overseas found to be infected

Sixty-three arrivals from overseas have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The 63 arrivals are among 2275 people who tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka today.

Details of the 63 arrivals were not made public but all are believed to be Sri Lankans repatriated or returning from overseas.

All 63 were detected after results of their PCR tests were received today.

Several Sri Lankans who returned from overseas since January this year have tested positive for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)