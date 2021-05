The Police raided a party hosted at a location in Rajagiriya and arrested seven suspects.

Police Spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the party had been held from last night and continued till this afternoon (Sunday).

He said that alcohol and a ICE (Methamphetamine) had been found at the location during the raid.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that five men and two women had been arrested following the raid.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)