Over 330 people found to be infected in Kandy District

Over 330 people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in the Kandy District, officials said today.

They were among 2386 people detected with the coronavirus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that 338 people were found to be infected in Kandy.

Of the people infected in Kandy, 33 are from the Kandy Ministry Of Health (MOH) area, 32 from Menikhinna, 24 from Katugasthota, and 23 from Galagedara.

Meanwhile, 277 people were found to be infected in the Colombo District during this period.

Public Health Inspectors (PHIS) had warned this week that the third wave of the coronavirus has reached a critical stage with a high number of infected people believed to be moving among the community undetected.

Public Health Inspectors also warned that the number of people infected with the virus is expected to see a further rise in Sri Lanka and reach its peak in two weeks. PHI Union Secretary Mahendra Balasooriya had said that they believe more PCR tests will reveal a staggering number of infections among the community.

“Our officers on the ground around the country have been informing us that there are more and more people infected on a daily basis and that it is spreading,” Balasooriya said.

He said that most family members and close associates of those infected so far have not been tested and once they are also tested the numbers may rise further. The PHI Union Secretary said that the Western Province, including Colombo, is still a high-risk area and more testing needs to be done to detect people infected in the community. (Colombo Gazette)