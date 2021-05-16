HRCSL and Prisons Commissioner discuss torture allegations

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) met Commissioner General of Prisons Thusara Upuldeniya at the head office of the Human Rights Commission Sri Lanka and discussed a number of issues, including allegations of torture.

According to the HRCSL, recent torture allegation made by Sampath Asela and preventive measures of torture in prisons were discussed.

Sampath Asela, a consumer rights activist, had been arrested and remanded in connection with a case filed on the allegation of interrupting duties of Consumer Affairs Authority officials.

Commissioners Harsha Nawaratne, Ms. Anusuya Shanmuganathan and Nimal Karunasiri participated in the meeting. Ms. Sulari Liyanagama, Director – Inquiries and Investigations (Actg.), and Nihal Chandrasiri, Director – Research and Monitoring (Actg.) were also at the meeting.

Apart from allegations of torture, the officials also discussed the COVID-!9 pandemic situation, a treatment plan and control measures within the prison system.

They also discussed the availability and accessibility of information on COVID-19 positive detainees to their family members.

Strengthening the present communication system between detainees and their family members and a review of the riot control measures taken up after the Mahara Prison Riot in November 2020 were also discussed. (Colombo Gazette)

