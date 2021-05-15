Tense situation as public turned away at Wattala vaccination center

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A tense situation arose this morning after the public were turned away at a vaccination center in Wattala.

Residents of the area were given the Sinopharm vaccine at the Kerawalapitiya Medical Officer of Health (MOH) office located in Hendala Road, Wattala yesterday (Friday).

The public were told by the Police and health officers that the vaccination program will continue the next day as well.

As a result several people turned up at the location today to get vaccinated and stood in line from early this morning.

However, health officers and the Police arrived at the location around 9am and informed the people that the vaccination program at the location had been cancelled.

They claimed that a board had been placed outside but the public said that there was no such board.

A tense situation then arose between the Police and agitated public and health officers.

Officials said that the vaccine will be given only to people from selected areas on selected days.

However, the public who turned up to receive the vaccine said that they were not informed of the days the vaccine will be given to specific areas.

Some nurses apologised to the public saying their hands were tied.

The Government is currently carrying out a mass coronavirus vaccination drive in the country.

The vaccination program is currently focused on the Western Province and will then shift to other parts of the country. (Colombo Gazette)

Videos by Vyshnavy Velrajh