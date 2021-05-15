More people found to be infected across Colombo District

More people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus across the Colombo District including in Piliyandala, Moratuwa and Mount Lavinia.

Officials said that 555 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Colombo District over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of them, 126 were from Piliyandala, 42 in Moratuwa, 33 in Mount Lavinia, 35 in Maharagama, 33 in Boralesgamuwa, 19 in Bambalapitiya, and 19 in Mirihana.

Meanwhile, 236 people were found to be infected in the Gampaha District, 211 in Kalutara, and 218 in the Kurunegala District during this period.

Public Health Inspectors (PHIS) had warned this week that the third wave of the coronavirus has reached a critical stage with a high number of infected people believed to be moving among the community undetected.

Public Health Inspectors also warned that the number of people infected with the virus is expected to see a further rise in Sri Lanka and reach its peak in two weeks. PHI Union Secretary Mahendra Balasooriya had said that they believe more PCR tests will reveal a staggering number of infections among the community.

“Our officers on the ground around the country have been informing us that there are more and more people infected on a daily basis and that it is spreading,” Balasooriya said.

He said that most family members and close associates of those infected so far have not been tested and once they are also tested the numbers may rise further. The PHI Union Secretary said that the Western Province, including Colombo, is still a high-risk area and more testing needs to be done to detect people infected in the community. (Colombo Gazette)