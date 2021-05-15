Home treatment for asymptomatic Covid patients from Monday

Asymptomatic coronavirus patients will be treated at home from Monday.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle said that anyone who does not show symptoms but tests positive for the coronavirus will be treated at their respective homes.

However, she said that if anyone shows complications from the virus they will be admitted to hospital or a treatment facility.

The new system to be implemented from Monday comes as a result of a sharp rise in coronavirus patients and a shortage of beds in hospital.

Public Health Inspectors (PHIS) had warned this week that the third wave of the coronavirus has reached a critical stage with a high number of infected people believed to be moving among the community undetected.

Public Health Inspectors also warned that the number of people infected with the virus is expected to see a further rise in Sri Lanka and reach its peak in two weeks. PHI Union Secretary Mahendra Balasooriya had said that they believe more PCR tests will reveal a staggering number of infections among the community.

“Our officers on the ground around the country have been informing us that there are more and more people infected on a daily basis and that it is spreading,” Balasooriya said.

He said that most family members and close associates of those infected so far have not been tested and once they are also tested the numbers may rise further. The PHI Union Secretary said that the Western Province, including Colombo, is still a high-risk area and more testing needs to be done to detect people infected in the community. (Colombo Gazette)