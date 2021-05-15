AG writes to IGP seeking information on Easter attacks probe

Attorney General (AG) Dapulla de Livera has written to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandana D. Wickramaratne seeking information on the suspects linked to the Easter Sunday attacks.

In a 130 page communication to the IGP, Dapulla de Livera sought confirmation in writing of the evidence available against 42 suspects in category A in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.

Dapulla de Livera has also sought clarification whether any investigations into the attacks are pending.

He also noted that investigations against five suspects linked to the attacks are incomplete. (Colombo Gazette)