Slave Island, Mount Lavinia among areas people found infected

Mount Lavinia, Slave Island, Moratuwa and Bambalapitiya are among the areas in the Colombo District where more people were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Officials said that 643 people were found to be infected in the Colombo District over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of them, 39 people are from Piliyandala, 39 in Borelasgamuwa, 37 in Hanwella, 33 in Homagama, 29 in Grandpass, 26 in Maharagama, and 32 in Nawagamuwa.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 said that another 22 people were found to be infected in Slave Island, 25 in Dematagoda, 25 in Mount Lavinia, 23 in Mirihana and 20 in Moratuwa.

A total of 2269 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The third wave of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Sri Lanka and the number of infections and deaths on a daily basis has seen a rise since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year. (Colombo Gazette)