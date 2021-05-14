RAT test mandatory for Sri Lankans heading to Australia before boarding flight

A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) has been made mandatory before boarding the flight for Sri Lankans heading to Australia.

SriLankan Airlines said that as per the latest health guidelines issued by the Australian High Commission in Colombo, passengers travelling on SriLankan Airlines to Australia require a negative RAT prior to check-in for flights, commencing from 15th May 2021.

The testing requirements includes a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result for travellers to or transiting through Australia.

Evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours or less before the scheduled departure must also be produced to the airline.

In addition, a negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test result is required when travelling to Australia. Evidence of a negative Covid-19 RAT taken 8 hours or less before check-in for scheduled departure must be produced to the airline.

Accepted RAT could be performed through Kings Hospital, Asiri Hospitals, and Nawaloka Hospital chains located in Colombo and Negombo.

A prior appointment with the hospital could be scheduled by notifying the purpose of the test. An email notification containing test results as well as a printed copy needs to be presented at the time of check-in.

SriLankan Airlines said that passengers have been advised to contact their travel agent or contact SriLankan Airlines’ global call center on ‪+94117771979 or visit the website www.srilankan.com for further details. (Colombo Gazette)