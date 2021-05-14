No tsunami threat to Sri Lanka after Sumatra quake

There is no tsunami threat to Sri Lanka following an earthquake off the west coast of Northern Sumatra.

The National Tsunami Early Warning Center said that the coastal areas of Sri Lanka have been declared safe.

A magnitude 6.6 quake struck off the west coast of Northern Sumatra today (Friday), the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

“There is no tsunami threat to Sri Lanka at present with the effect of above earthquake. Therefore, the coastal areas of Sri Lanka are declared safe. Public is further informed that this message is announced in consultation with relevant national and international agencies,” the National Tsunami Early Warning Center said.

The GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). (Colombo Gazette)