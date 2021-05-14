Coronavirus claims the lives of another 24 people in Sri Lanka

The coronavirus claimed the lives of another 24 people in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Health said today.

According to the Ministry of Health the latest victims had died between 08th May and 13th May.

The latest deaths took the total number of deaths from the virus in Sri Lanka to 892 today.

The latest victims are a 47 year old male resident of Dambulla. He died while undergoing treatment at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

The second victim is a 67 year old female resident of Gampola. She died while undergoing treatment at the Gampola Base Hospital.

The third victim is an 81-year-old male resident of Borella. He died while undergoing treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The fourth victim is a 73-year-old male resident of Ragama. He died at the Colombo National Hospital.

The fifth victim is a 49-year-old female resident of Wennaruwa. She died while undergoing treatment at the Dambadeniya Base Hospital.

The other victims include a 77-year-old female resident of Galle, a 61 year old female resident of Ambalangoda, a 75-year-old female resident of Ahangama, a 62-year-old male resident of Mahagama, a 76-year-old male resident of Koswatta, a 63-year-old male resident of Mount Lavinia, a 43-year-old female resident of Hindagala, a 77-year-old male resident of Kalagedihena, a 72-year-old female resident of Wellampitiya, a 40-year-old female resident of Gonapal, a 53-year-old male resident of Rikillagaskada and a 62-year-old male resident of Jayanthipura.

The other victims are an 87-year-old male resident of Polgolla, a 78-year-old male resident of Pudaluoya, a 46-year-old male resident of Nanuoya, a 79-year-old female resident of Madapatha, a 76-year-old male resident of Batagoda, an 80–year-old male resident of Gonapola, and an 86 year old male resident of Gampola. (Colombo Gazette)