CDB promotes women’s entrepreneurship in Sri Lanka

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) is empowering female entrepreneurs by proving them with the technical know-how to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The leading non-banking financial institution recently held an interactive webinar to promote economic leadership and enterprise culture among women.

SMEs make up a crucial part of the national economy and female entrepreneurs play an important role in generating employment both directly and indirectly. They also contribute towards improving the balanced regional development and improvement of living standards in the country. While initiatives should be targeted at women’s well-being and physical health, it is important to steer women towards financial and social independence through mentorship.

The webinar was led by #CDBsmbFriday featured speakers Bhagya Iddamalgoda (Candle House Ceylon), Naafiah Saleem (PlushBox), Shanaz Fouze (Tayo Bear), and Asma Hafiz (Dreamy Delight) with the participation of young female entrepreneurs from all over the country. #CDBsmbFriday is a video series championed by CDB to support small businesses by increasing their exposure to the public.

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) is a public quoted corporate leader positioned among the Top Five Largest Non-Banking Financial Institutions in Sri Lanka with an island wide presence, driven by a state-of-the-art technological platform that has revolutionized the way financial transactions are performed. To learn more, visit www.cdb.lk