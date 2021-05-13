Validity period for visas obtained by foreigners in Sri Lanka extended

The validity period for visas obtained by foreigners in Sri Lanka has been extended.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said that the validity period for visas of all categories obtained by foreigners in Sri Lanka, has been extended by 60 days with effect from 11th May 2021.

Accordingly, the validity period for visas obtained by foreigners in Sri Lanka has been extended till 09th July, 2021.

Visa fees applicable for that period will be charged and the foreigners will be exempted from an overstay penalty. (Colombo Gazette)