Tamil war memorial in Mullivaikkal destroyed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A Tamil war memorial erected in Mullivaikkal to remember the victims of the final stages of the conflict, has been found destroyed.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Sivagnanam Shritharan told Colombo Gazette, that five priests had taken a memorial stone to the location this morning.

He claimed that the stone had, however, gone missing and the main memorial was also later found destroyed.

A complaint was filed at the Mullaitivu Police over the incident.

Tamil politicians in the North claimed that in May 2009 hundreds of Tamils were killed in a tiny strip of land in Mullivaikkal, Mullaitivu.

The memorial was later constructed in commemoration of the “Mullivaikkal massacre” and every year on 18th May families and Tamil politicians gather at the site to remember the dead. (Colombo Gazette)