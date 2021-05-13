Sinopharm to be administered to Sri Lankans over 60 years

A decision has been taken to administer the Sinopharm vaccine to Sri Lankans over the age of 60, the Government said today.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle said the vaccine will be administered to people over the age of 60 with no medical complications.

The Expert Committee of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) had last week approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had also approved the vaccine for emergency use.

Sri Lanka has already begun administering the vaccine from a donation of 600,000 doses received from China.

The Government is to receive another 3 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China. (Colombo Gazette)