Shops ordered to be closed during three-day holiday

All shops have been ordered to be closed during the three-day unofficial curfew commencing from tonight (Thursday).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said all shops must remain closed from 11 pm today until 04 am on Monday(17).

He said however, people will be permitted to travel to hospitals for treatment or any emergency, while they will also be allowed to purchase necessary medicines.

Pharmacies have been urged to implement the delivery of medicines, in order to prevent people from stepping outdoors during the three-day travel restriction, the Police Spokesman said.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said essential services, such as health, food, water, electricity, petroleum, and other such services will not be affected due to the three-day travel restriction.

He also warned that the National Identity Card (NIC) system will not be in effect during this period, and urged the public to refrain from stepping outdoors.

The Police Spokesman said the NIC system will only come into effect from Monday (17) and will be enforced from 04 am to 11 pm every day until the 31st of May.

DIG Ajith Rohana said a travel restriction will also be enforced from 11 pm to 04 am every day from Monday (17) until the 31st of May.

The public has been urged to adhere to the various travel restrictions being enforced due to the coronavirus situation in the country and to also follow the health guidelines at all times. (Colombo Gazette)