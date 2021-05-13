Port City Economic Commission Bill to be debated over two days

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill will be debated in Parliament on the 19th and 20th of May, the Parliament communications department said today.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena decided today to hold next week’s Parliament sittings on May 18th, 19th and 20th.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said it was decided to convene Parliament adhering by the health guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.

Furthermore, the Secretary General stated that the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill is scheduled to be taken up for debate on the 19th and 20th of May.

Accordingly, the Bill will be taken up for debate on the 19th from 10.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and will continue from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on the 20th.

Regulations under the Finance Act, No.11 of 2004, Order under the Finance Act, No. 35 of 2018, Order under the Finance Act, No. 11 of 2006, Order under the Ports and Airports Development Levy Act, Eight Orders under the Special Comodity Levy Act, Two Orders under the Strategic Development Projects Act and a Regulation under the Foreign Exchange Act have been scheduled to be taken up for debate on May 18th.

Questions for Oral Answers will be held from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. on the same day.

Furthermore, Questions at the Adjournment Time will be from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. and the Motion at the Adjournment Time will be taken up from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Secretary General said.

Questions for Oral Answers scheduled for the 19th and 20th have been deferred to another day as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

Leader of the House and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Chief Government Whip and Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Cabinet Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva and Prof. GL Peiris, Mahinda Amaraweera, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and M.U. M. Ali Sabry, MPs Dilan Perera, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Gayantha Karunatilake, Rauff Hakeem, Mano Ganeshan, Ranjith Madduma Bandara and M.A Sumanthiran were present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)