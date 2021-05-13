Philippines extends ban on passengers from Sri Lanka

The Philippines has extended a ban on passengers from Sri Lanka.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that all existing travel restrictions on passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been extended until May 31, 2021.

He also said that all travellers from Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or those with a travel history to these two countries within the last fourteen (14) days will be prohibited from entering the Philippines beginning May 15, 2021 until May 31, 2021.

Roque said that passengers already in transit from Oman and the United Arab Emirates and all those who have been to the same within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, who arrive before 0001H of May 15, 2021, shall not be subject to the above restriction, but shall nevertheless be required to undergo stricter quarantine and testing protocols, i.e. the observation of a fourteen-day facility-based quarantine period upon arrival, notwithstanding a negative Reverse Transcription – Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) result.

The Department of Transportation has also been told to ensure that airlines are directed not to allow the boarding of passengers who are prohibited from entering the country pursuant to travel restrictions imposed by the Office of the President and IATF resolutions except if they are part of the repatriation efforts of the national Government. (Colombo Gazette)