PCR test on family smuggled into Sri Lanka from India

PCR tests are to be conducted on a family smuggled into Sri Lanka from India, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a 61-year-old woman, her 34-year-old daughter and two children aged 9 and 5 had been smuggled into Sri Lanka from India.

They were found in a house in Gurunagar, Jaffna and are believed to have returned to Sri Lanka on 7 May.

Investigations revealed they had left Rameswaram on 6th May and returned to Sri Lanka with the assistance of fishermen from India and Sri Lanka.

The Police Spokesman said that the family had first reached Mannar and had then been transported to Jaffna by road.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the family had violated local immigration laws and the quarantine laws.

He said that the family has now been placed under quarantine and PCR tests will be conducted to ensure they are not infected with the coronavirus.

Sri Lanka is on alert for the Indian variant of the coronavirus, identified as B.1.617, which is more transmittable and deadlier than other variants. (Colombo Gazette)