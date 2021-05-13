More areas placed under isolation from today

More areas have been placed under isolation from today (Thursday), the Government said.

Accordingly, Palugahawela in the Divulapitiya Police area in the Gampaha District, Karadungoda, Goviyapana, Kahawannagama and Dommangoda in the Ahangama Police area and Lanumodara, Bonavista and Katukurunda in the Habaraduwa Police area in the Galle District have been isolated from today.

The Government also said that Denawaka Pathakada and Dippitigala in the Palmadulla Police area and Kuruvita and the town area in the Delgamuwa Grama Niladhari Division in the Ratnapura District have also been isolated.

Meanwhile, the isolation imposed in Uggalla in the Padukka Police area in the Colombo District has been lifted from today.

The isolation imposed in Dehiattakandiya in the Dehiattakandiya Police area in the Ampara District and the Gonagalla area in the Fordays Watta Grama Niladhari Division and Akkara 30 Area in the Fordays Watta Grama Niladhari Division in the Hatton Police area in the Nuwara-Eliya District, has also been lifted.

Several areas in Sri Lanka were placed under isolation since last month as a result of the third wave of the coronavirus.

The virus began to spread in Sri Lanka following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year. (Colombo Gazette)