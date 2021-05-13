Marriage registrations permitted tomorrow

Marriage registrations will be permitted tomorrow (14) despite a three-day unofficial curfew enforced from 11 pm tonight.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana told reporters today that weddings have been suspended under the amended COVID-19 health guidelines.

However, he said that as tomorrow has been identified as an auspicious day to hold weddings, marriage registrations have been permitted while strictly adhering to the health guidelines.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the couple must inform their relevant area Public Health Inspectors and Police if they are to conduct a marriage registration tomorrow.

He said only the couple, members from their immediate family, two witnesses, and the registrar will be permitted to attend the ceremony.

The Police Spokesman said the function must be held at the house of either the bride or the groom.

No celebratory events will be permitted to be held following the ceremony, he added.

DIG Ajith Rohana said weddings, parties and other public functions are prohibited under the guidelines issued on COVID-19, which is in effect till 31st May 2021.

New restrictions, including travel restrictions have been enforced after Sri Lanka was hit by the third wave of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)