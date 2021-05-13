Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 868

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka has risen to 868 today after another 18 deaths were confirmed.

The Health Ministry said the latest deaths were reported between the 9th to the 12the of May.

The victims are an 82-year-old woman from Wanduramba who had died on 10th May, with the cause of death being reported as Covid pneumonia.

A 65-year-old man from Imaduwa has also died on 10th May while being treated at the Karapitiya Hospital, and the cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia.

Another 59-year-old man from Walasmulla died while also being treated at the Karapitiya Hospital on 10th May, with the cause of death being reported as Covid pneumonia.

A 76-year-old woman from Mathugama has died upon admission to the Kalutara Teaching Hospital on the 09th of May, and the cause of death has been identified as blood poisoning, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and kidney diseases along with cOVID-19.

A 55-year-old woman from Melsiripura has died while receiving treatment at the Kurunegala hospital on 11th May, while the cause of death has been reported as Kidney disease, diabetes, and Covid pneumonia.

A 92-year-old man from Kurunegala died at his residence on 10th May, with the cause of death being identified as Covid pneumonia.

A 50-year-old man from Alawwa has died upon admission to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital also on the 10th of May and the cause of death has been reported as Covid pneumonia.

A 73-year-old man from Moranthuduwa died while being treated at the Pimbura Base Hospital on the 11th of May, while the cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia.

A 74-year-old male resident of Omalpe has died on the 09th of May while being treated at the Embilipitiya District Hospital and the cause of death has been reported as Covid pneumonia.

A 38-year-old man from Embilipitiya has also died at the Embilipitiya District Hospital, on the 10th of May, while the cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia.

A 67-year-old male resident of Haldumulla has died while receiving treatment at the Welisara Hospital on the 10th of May, and the cause of death has been reported as cancer along with Covid pneumonia.

An 80-year-old woman from Kandhegedara has died at the Badulla General Hospital on the 11th of May, while the cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia.

A 59-year-old man from Passara has died while being treated at the Badulla General Hospital on the 12th of May, and the cause of death has been reported as Covid pneumonia along with chronic kidney disease.

A 95-year-old man from Colombo-05 is reported to have died while being treated at the Colombo General Hospital on the 09th of May. The cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia.

A 63-year-old male resident of Alawwa has died upon admission to the Kurunegala Hospital on 10th May, and the cause of death has been reported as blood poisoning along with COVID-19.

A 49-year-old man from Vavuniya died while being treated at the Kilinochchi District Hospital on 12th May. The cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia.

A 67-year-old woman from Thalgaswela has died while being treated at the Homagama Base Hospital on the 12th of May, and the cause of death has been reported as Covid pneumonia.

A 67-year-old woman from Beruwala died on the 11th of May while being treated at the Kalutara District Hospital. The cause of death has been identified as Covid pneumonia along with chronic kidney disease. (Colombo Gazette)