Certain activities permitted during three-day unofficial-curfew

The Government has permitted certain activities during the three-day unofficial curfew, which will be enforced from 11 pm today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana told reporters today that pharmacies will remain open during this period.

He said the public will be permitted to venture outdoors to purchase medical supplies from pharmacies close to their homes.

However, they will not be permitted to travel to pharmacies in other areas, and have to purchase medicines from the pharmacies only closest to their residence.

Supermarkets and Lanka Sathosa outlets have also been instructed to remain closed over the next three-days, but have been permitted to operate a delivery service.

Restaurants will remain closed for dine-in service, while they will be permitted to operate delivery services during this period.

All vehicles used for delivery services must be registered with the area Police prior to commencing the service. All delivery partners must operate by strictly adhering to the health guidelines issued on COVID-19.

Public transportation such as buses and trains have been suspended during the three- day travel restriction. Private taxi services have also been suspended during this period.

The public will only be allowed to travel to hospitals in case of an emergency or for airport drops. The drivers and passengers must carry necessary documents to prove their reasons for travel at Police checkpoints.

Economic centres, the Manning Market and the Peliyagoda fish market will be permitted to operate. However, they can only operate for wholesale trading and retail outlets must remain closed.

Road constructions have been permitted during the travel restrictions, due to the prevalent rainy weather condition. Employees must be transported in company vehicles during this period.

Institutions operating under the Board of Investment (BOI) have been instructed to operate with staff within a bio-bubble. The staff will be required to be transported in company vehicles and remain in one location during the three- day travel ban.

Parties, public gatherings, and other events have been suspended during the travel ban. Special Police teams will be deployed to raid such illegal events.

The National Identity Card (NIC) system will not be in effect during the three- day travel restriction. The public have been advised to remain at home during this period.

However, the coronavirus vaccination programme will be conducted in the Western Province during the three-day unofficial-curfew. The public will be allowed to travel to their respective vaccination centres to receive their Covid vaccines.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said 20,000 Police officers will be deployed from 10 pm today in view of the three-day travel restriction.

He said people violating the travel ban will be arrested, while their vehicles will also be seized. (Colombo Gazette)