Sooriyawewa town in Hambantota among latest areas isolated

The Sooriyawewa town in Hambantota is among the latest areas isolated in Sri Lanka.

The Government said that a number of areas in the Hambantota, Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts have been isolated from today (Wednesday).

The Kolamunna and Mampe West Grama Niladhari (GN) Divisions in the Piliyandala Police area in the Colombo District have been isolated from today.

Following this, the Divisional Secretary of Piliyandala has prohibited entry to the Piliyandala Town and traveling via the town.

Elapitawala Navam Mahara and Magul Pokuna Road in the Mahabage Police area in the Gampaha District have also been isolated.

In the Galle District the Dikkumbura GN Division in the Imaduwa Police area and Atanikitha in the Ahangama Police area have also been isolated.

Sannasgala, Godagasvinna and Godagama in the Pelmadulla Police area and the Kattange No. 3 area in the Kahawatta Police area in the Ratnapura District and Udapotha and Kendawa in the Bulathkohupitiya Police area in the the Kegalle District have also been isolated.

Several areas in Sri Lanka have been placed under isolation since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year as a result of the third wave of the coronavirus.