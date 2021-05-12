Sooriyawewa town in Hambantota among latest areas isolated

The Sooriyawewa town in Hambantota is among the latest areas isolated in Sri Lanka.
The Government said that a number of areas in the Hambantota, Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts have been isolated from today (Wednesday).
The Kolamunna and Mampe West Grama Niladhari (GN) Divisions in the Piliyandala Police area in the Colombo District have been isolated from today.
Following this, the Divisional Secretary of Piliyandala has prohibited entry to the Piliyandala Town and traveling via the town.
Elapitawala Navam Mahara and Magul Pokuna Road in the Gampaha District have also been isolated.
In the Galle District the Dikkumbura GN Division in the
Sannasgala, Godagasvinna and Godagama in the Udapotha and Kendawa in the
Several areas in Sri Lanka have been placed under isolation since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year as a result of the third wave of the coronavirus.