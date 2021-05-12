Quarantine for 14 days mandatory for all arrivals to Sri Lanka

Quarantine for 14 days has been made mandatory for all arrivals to Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Health has issued updated guidelines making it mandatory for even Sri Lankans returning to the country to be quarantined for 14 days.

The Government had decided late last month to make it mandatory for Sri Lankans returning from overseas to be quarantined for 14 days.

However, the guidelines in this regard have been issued only now by the Ministry of Health.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva had said earlier that the symptoms from the new variant is seen after 7-10 days.

As a result Sri Lankans returning from overseas cannot be sent home after seven days. (Colombo Gazette)