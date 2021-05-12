Officials warn new variants could be in community

By Easwaran Rutnam

Health officials today warned that new Covid variants could be in the community, undetected.

Chief Epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that there is a possibility that individuals with the new variants could be in the community.

He said that tests are being done on all those who arrive in Sri Lanka and samples are taken for further studies.

Speaking at an online media briefing today, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that further tests had led to the discovery of the Indian variant of the coronavirus in an individual who was at a quarantine center.

However, he said there is the possibility that those undetected with the new variant in the early stages are now moving around with society. (Colombo Gazette)