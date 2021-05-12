Hotels told not to accommodate guests from other provinces

Hotels have been instructed not to accommodate guests from other provinces.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana said the directive has been issued in line with the inter-province travel restrictions which were enforced from midnight yesterday.

He said however, hotels and guesthouses can provide accommodation for guests from within the same province.

The inter-province travel restrictions have been imposed at the entry and exit points of all provinces in a bid to curtail the third wave of the coronavirus.

DIG Ajith Rohana said Police officers have been deployed to implement the travel restrictions at the border crossings.

He further said employees of establishments classified as essential services will be required to use their office identity cards or office document as a permit at the checkpoints to cross provinces. (Colombo Gazette)