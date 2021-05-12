Final decision on LPL after assessing Covid situation

Sri Lanka will take a final decision on the Lanka Premier League (LPL) scheduled to be held in July, after assessing the Covid situation closer to the date.

The first edition was held in a bio-bubble environment last year and Sri Lanka Cricket today said that it will assess the country’s situation and discuss with the Ministry of Health closer to the date of the tournament to ascertain the health situation in the country prior to taking a final decision on the competition.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that the 2nd Edition of the Lanka Premier League will be held from 30th July to 22nd August 2021.

‘’We have found a suitable window to hold this year’s edition, whilst we are currently working on finalizing the other details of the tournament,’’ said Professor Arjuna De Silva, Chairman, Management Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The first edition of the LPL, which is Sri Lanka’s topmost domestic T20 league, with an international flavor, was initiated last year and was held at the MRICS, Hambantota, with the participation of 05 teams. (Colombo Gazette)