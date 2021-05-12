Exports as a profession – a vital impetus for nation’s growth

The Colombo School of Business Management (CSBM) partnered with the National Institute of Exports (NIOE) to launch a professional qualification in International Trade Management which will commence in June this year. The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding on the 3rd of May that marked the launch of the programmes under new partnership.

These programmes which were designed and delivered by NIOE previously, will now be conducted by Colombo School of Business Management (CSBM). The Diploma in International Trade Management, which is the first programme to be offered under the new partnership, will be conducted in three tiers, offering students the opportunity to obtain a recognized professional qualification that is endorsed by the National Chamber of Exporters (NCE).

The program is structured in a manner that will expose participants to a seamless flow of knowledge, industry know-how, practical experiences and skills development, in all aspects within the scope of International Trade and including the local perspectives. The curriculum of this programme has been developed in consultation with the veterans of the international trading industry and will be delivered by renowned industry professionals. The programme also carries a practical component that includes several field visits which will provide the students with a holistic perspective to the workings of this ever-evolving industry.

At present most of the individuals who engage in the import/export industry are mostly self-made and have limited recognition as Professionals in International Trade. The qualification will provide students with recognition in the field of International Trade and enable them to successfully engage in export-oriented enterprises, both locally and overseas.

Whether one is new to International Trade, looking for a refresher course, proposing to enter new markets or is looking to build skills and knowledge, successfully completing the Diploma in International Trade Management will provide them the essential skills to successfully compete in this global trade. The programmes have been designed and developed to suit Employees of Export/ Import Organizations, Graduates, Undergraduates, as well as School Leavers who wish to pursue a career in global trade.

Those who successfully complete the programme will be able to confidently handle day to day operations connected to export/ import procedures, export/import documentation, export/ import financing, entering global markets, building customer relationships, branding, pricing, participation at International Trade fairs, and market promotional activities. Irrespective of whether the above functions are carried out in-house, or are outsourced to Freight Forwarders and other agencies, it is vital that internal staff possess the knowledge required to manage these important elements of International Business, as it is the resources of the enterprise that are at risk. Proper understanding and training in these aspects are essential prerequisites before one goes global.

NIOE was established as the education arm of the National Chamber of exporters which is the country’s only Trade Chamber exclusively servicing Sri Lankan Exporters to promote and sustain the International market share and become global brand leaders. CSBM was founded by likeminded industry leaders who carried a vision to groom Sri Lanka’s next generation of corporate leaders. CSBM together with NIOE and NCE aspire to introduce academic and executive development programmes aimed at the development of the international trading community whilst awarding recognized professional qualifications to its members. Through the partnership, the two institutions will also work towards knowledge enhancement and skill development of the international trading sector which is vital for its growth which has a direct influence on the country’s economic growth. Those who are interested in obtaining this qualification can obtain more information via 0703 676767 or 0768 755006.