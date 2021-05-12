Amended guidelines issued on restrictions for permitted functions

The Ministry of Health has issued amended guidelines on restrictions for permitted functions which come into effect from today.

The Health Ministry said that the guidelines will be in place till 31st May and replaces the earlier guidelines.

As per the guidelines only, one person per family will be permitted to leave the house on a given day based on the last digit of the National Identity Card (NIC) number. Exceptions have been provided for purposes of work and for obtaining health services.

Public transportation has been allowed to transport seated passengers of the bus/ train. Private taxi services have to ensure the maximum number of passengers is limited to two for cars and three-wheelers. Other types of vehicles have been permitted to transport seated passengers only.

Government offices and essential services have been permitted to operate with a minimum number of staff. Private sector offices have also been instructed to work with a minimum number of staff, while others are to work from home. Essential meetings can be conducted with a maximum of 10 members belonging to the same institution.

Financial institutions such as banks are permitted to operate with a maximum of 25% capacity of the total number of customers that could be accommodated within the available space.

Clothing and textile shops, grocery stores, open markets, fairs, and economic centres have been permitted to also operate with a maximum of 25% capacity of the total number of customers that could be accommodated within the available space.

Supermarkets have been permitted to operate with a maximum capacity of 25% of the total number of customers that could be accommodated within the available space. People must maintain a distance of 1.5 meters walking space within each other.

Hotels, rest houses, and guest houses are permitted to operate at a maximum capacity of 25% of the total number of customers that could be accommodated within the available space.

Restaurants will be permitted to operate for dine-in at a maximum capacity of 25% of the total number of customers that could be accommodated within the available space. Group dining should be restricted to a maximum of 08 persons.

Wine stores have been permitted to function from 10 am to 06 pm daily.

Weddings have been prohibited until further notice, while registrations can be conducted with immediate family members with up to a maximum number of 15 participants.

Funerals should be held within 24-hours after acquiring the body of the deceased, taking all possible precautions to minimize the number attending to a maximum of 15 people at a given time adhering to health guidelines.

Parties, events, gatherings, both indoor and outdoor prohibited until further notice.

Schools, daycares, preschools, tuitions, and other educational institutions have been closed until further notice.

The gathering of people at places of worship has also been banned until further notice.

Walking paths will remain open only to walk by self and no crowding permitted.

All institutions permitted to operate under the new guidelines and the public must adhere to the health guidelines issued on COVID-19 at all times. (Colombo Gazette)



