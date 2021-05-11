Three-month old infant among latest victims in Sri Lanka

A three-month old infant from Waththegama is among the latest victims of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The child had died while undergoing treatment at the Kandy National Hospital.

The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia and multi organ dysfunction.

Sri Lanka had confirmed 26 coronavirus related deaths yesterday (Monday), the highest number of deaths recorded in a day as a result of the pandemic in the country.

The Government said that the total number of deaths in Sri Lanka linked to the virus rose to 827.

The latest victims are:

1. The deceased is a 66 year old female resident in Galle. She died on 09.05.2021 in her

residence. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

2. The deceased is a 36 year old male resident in Hettipola. He was transferred from

Laggala Hospital to the Base Hospital Theldeniya where he died on 10.05.2021 The

cause of death is mentioned as Acute Covid pneumonia and Diabetes

3. The deceased is a 72 year old female resident in Pallewela. She died on 09.05.2021 in

her residence. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid 19 lung infection.

4. The deceased is a 76 year old male resident in Kandy. He died on 08.05.2021 while

undergoing treatments in National Hospital Kandy. The cause of death is mentioned as

Covid 19 pneumonia

5. The deceased is an 80 year old female resident in Mathugama. She died on 08.05.2021

on admission to the General Hospital Kalutara. The cause of death is mentioned as

Covid pneumonia.

6. The deceased is a 65 year old male resident in Padukka. He died on 09.05.2021 while

undergoing treatments in IDH Hospital. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid 19

pneumonia and a cancer.

7. The deceased is a 64 year old male resident in Nebada. He was diagnosed as infected

with Covid 19 virus while undergoing treatments in Mathugama Hospital and

transferred to Base Hospital Homagama where he died on 10.05.2021. The cause of

death is mentioned as Covid 19 pneumonia.

8. The deceased is a 91 year old female resident in Jaffna. She died on 09.05.2021 while

undergoing treatments in Teaching Hospital Jaffna. The cause of death is mentioned as

Covid pneumonia and Diabetes

9. The deceased is an 88 year old male resident in Jaffna. He died on 09.05.2021 while

undergoing treatments in Teaching Hospital Jaffna. The cause of death is mentioned as

Covid Infection.

10. The deceased is a 71 year old male resident in Meegahagoda. He died on 09.05.2021

in his residence. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

11. The deceased is a 73 year old male resident in Kalutara. He died on 03.05.2021 on

admission to the General Hospital Kalutara. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid

pneumonia.

12. The deceased is a 45 year old female resident in Akuressa. She was transferred from

Base Hospital Mulleriyawa to Teaching Hospital Karapitiya where he died on

09.05.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

13. The deceased is a 56 year old male resident in Moronthuduwa. He died on 04.05.2021

on admission to the General Hospital Kalutara. The cause of death is mentioned as

Covid pneumonia.

14. The deceased is a 65 year old male resident in Kalutara. He died on 10.05.2021 while

undergoing treatments in a private Hospital in Colombo. The cause of death is

mentioned as Covid Infection.

15. The deceased is a 94 year old female resident in Anuradhapura. She was diagnosed as

infected with Covid 19 virus while undergoing treatments in General Hospital

Polonnaruwa and transferred to Welikanda Covid Treatment Centre where she died on

09.05.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

16. The deceased is an 86 year old male resident in Colombo 06. He died on 10.05.2021

while undergoing treatments in a private Hospital in Colombo. The cause of death is

mentioned as Covid pneumonia.

17. The deceased is an 84 year old female resident in Kaluaggala. She died on 10.05.2021

in her residence and the cause of death is mentioned as Covid 19 lung infection.

18. The deceased is an 84 year old female resident in Moratuwa. She died on 08.05.2021

while undergoing treatments in a private Hospital in Colombo. The cause of death is

mentioned as Covid pneumonia, Urinary tract infection, High blood pressure and

Dyslipidemia.

19. The deceased is a 66 year old male resident in Malwana. He died on 08.05.2021 while

undergoing treatments in National Hospital Colombo. The cause of death is mentioned

as Covid pneumonia, Heart disease, Hypertension and Diabetes.

20. The deceased is an 88 year old female resident in Borella. She died on 08.05.2021

while undergoing treatments in National Hospital Colombo. The cause of death is

mentioned as Covid pneumonia and Bed ridden status due to hip fracture and spine

injury in 2019.

21. The deceased is an 83 year old male resident in Colombo 15. He died on 08.05.2021 in

his residence. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia, Bed ridden

status due to meningo- encephalitis and Urosepsis.

22. The deceased is a 56 year old male resident in Kandana. He died on 08.05.2021 on

admission to the National Hospital Colombo. The cause of death is mentioned as

Covid pneumonia.

23. The deceased is a 58 year old female resident in Maswela. She died on 09.05.2021

while undergoing treatments in Base Hospital Gampola. The cause of death is

mentioned as a heart failure with Covid 19 infection.

24. The deceased is a 96 year old female resident in Neboda. She died on 09.05.2021

while undergoing treatments in Base Hospital Horana. The cause of death is

mentioned as Covid 19 chest infection and complications.

25. The deceased is a three month old infant in Waththegama. She died on 09.05.2021

while undergoing treatments in National Hospital Kandy. The cause of death is

mentioned as Covid pneumonia and Multi organ dysfunction.

26. The deceased is a 53 year old male resident in Malambe. He was diagnosed as infected

with Covid 19 virus while undergoing treatments in Nawagamuwa Hospital and

transferred to the Base Hospital Homagama where he died on 09.05.2021. The cause

of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia.