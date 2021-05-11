The Big Bad Wolf Book announces extension of Online Book Sale!

The World’s Biggest Book Sale is set to captivate Sri Lankas for an additional four days with the extension of the Book Sale till May 16th 2021! Book fans can continue to hunt and shop for affordable books from the comfort of their own homes – or wherever they are – with discounts of up to 90% off recommended retail price at the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale. Bookworms will be delighted to find a selection of 50,000 titles to browse and purchase with just a click of a button!

The 24-hour online shopping website has a host of exciting offers for EVERYONE. Whatever a reader’s passion, they will find it here – from bestseller titles, novels, science fiction, romance, literature and graphic novels to business books, self-help, architecture books, cookbooks, and many more. The Online Sale’s digital shelves will also delight younger readers with its spectrum of children’s books, featuring storybooks, activity books, board books, coloring books, picture books and featured interactive books.

Shop at www.bigbadwolfbooks.lk/ for some great deals such as: free shipping with a minimum net purchase of Rs. 9,000; exclusive Rs. 99 journals with a minimum spend of Rs. 5,000; 10% discount for those who spend a minimum purchase order of Rs. 17,000.00 [capped at a maximum value of Rs.1,700 per customer]; or buy the ‘Buy-1-Free-1’ book title from Linda Bertola’s ‘Mad for Math’ workbook series and get the second book from the same series for free. And Sampath Bank credit cardholders who purchase more than Rs. 10,000.00 during the Online Sale can now convert their payment transactions into a 3, 6 or 12-month instalment plan [contact the bank to activate the scheme]. Log on today and keep an eye on the website’s banner for amazing promotions.

For more information about the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale, kindly follow: